MNM Business Solutions to integrate SYSPRO into clinical drug trial supply chain start-up

Rima Darwiche (Central Pharmacy Logistics) Credit: Central Pharmacy Logistics

IT integrator MNM Business Solutions has been brought on board to integrate enterprise resource planning (ERP) software into the systems of clinical drug trial supply chain start-up Central Pharmacy Logistics (CPL).



Formed in 2019, the start-up offers supplies of pharmaceutical trials, with its director and founder Rima Darwiche wanting to utilise a direct-to-consumer e-commerce model with a streamlined supply chain to improve recruitment and retention of volunteer patients, as well as expedite delivery times with lower operational costs.

Therefore, MNM has been brought on to integrate SYSPRO’s 8.0 ERP system, giving CPL its first ERP system, with the start-up's quality management system, which enables the start-up to be compliant with the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration and the US Food and Drug Administration's Code of Federal Regulations.



The implementation has already started and is expected to wrap up by the end of June at the latest.

Additionally, MNM has looped in its own partner, developer Room40 Coding, to handle the implementation of the e-commerce component of the project.



SYSPRO referred the deal to MNM following the start-up's plan to get a digital platform to streamline its supply chain and simplify its process of dispensing investigational pharmaceuticals directly to patients for clinical trials.

Two ERP providers were shortlisted by CPL for the project, but SYSPRO was viewed as “the clear choice” due to its specialist solutions and traceability capabilities, according to Darwiche.

“We felt SYSPRO and its partner MNM Solutions were a perfect fit for CPL, in terms of cultural fit, the team’s expertise in our field and the affordable solutions they put forward to solve all of our challenges and to fully digitalise the business,” she said.

Darwiche added that traceability is crucial in the investigational pharmaceuticals sector, as stability issues can occur with trial drugs.

“It is essential that they are transported and stored in the perfect environmental conditions at extremely specific temperatures," she said. “If an error occurs in this process, the drugs may become defective and will need to be urgently recalled or re-administered.”