PwC sets up IT delivery centre in Adelaide

Will employ 300 people across cyber security, cloud and financial audit services.

PwC Australia is to open an IT operations centre in Adelaide, South Australia, that will offer capabilities in cyber security, cloud and financial audit services.

The global accounting and professional service giant will create 300 new skilled jobs within 18 months, with an opening earmarked for June 2021.

According to PwC, the centre will give local university students the opportunity to ‘work while they study' in a field related to future employment.

The opening comes as part of PwC’s digital transformation strategy in Australia and follows in the footsteps of Accenture, which recently announced plans to create a 2,000-person hub also in Adelaide.

“We are making a significant investment in growth to meet the rising demand for skills in cyber, cloud and assurance services, plus increasing our capacity onshore to address data sovereignty and security concerns,” said Tom Seymour, CEO of PwC Australia.

“University students in Adelaide can gain a real edge by taking this opportunity while they pursue their studies. Skilled workers from around Australia will also have the chance to join a dynamic team at the centre and experience the innovation that PwC and the vibrant city of Adelaide have to offer.”

The move also comes as the South Australian government allocates $120 million over a five-year period for an overhaul to digital interactions with businesses and individuals.

The so-called Digital Restart Fund is earmarked for projects that support “an improved digital experience and access to information for businesses and individuals dealing with the government,” according to budget papers.

“This is an opportunity for undergraduates to progress to graduates within the centre and over time move into the traditional workforce,” said Jamie Briggs, PwC Adelaide managing partner.

“They can work and learn at the same time and once they complete their course will have acquired in-demand skills which will make them very employable and help advance their careers, whether that’s at PwC Australia or elsewhere.”