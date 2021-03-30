DXC overhauls IT ‘patchwork quilt’ for Winson Group

Winson Group Credit: Winson Group

DXC Technology has revitalised a “patchwork quilt” IT infrastructure for Queensland packaging and labels manufacturer Winson Group.

The global systems integrator ripped out the company’s mishmash applications system and moved the company onto Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365, underpinned by Azure.

Taking place just before the coronavirus pandemic, the deployment allowed Winson’s management to immediately access its cloud-based applications and get to work during Queensland’s lockdown.

DXC first deployed Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement as well as Office 365 and started to transition other applications off its own servers and into Microsoft Azure at the end of 2019.

Once the pressures of the pandemic took hold in 2020, the project moved to rolling out Teams to the entire organisation.

“Over the course of three to four months we rolled out Teams Calling and took the old VoIP system out,” said IT general manager Alan Webster. “That’s allowed us to dispense with a whole load of costs and landlines.”

Operating under the Signet and Insignia brands, the private family-owned business has warehousing, manufacturing and offices stretching across Australia and employs nearly 300 people.

For the Insignia side, which makes labels and prints, DXC rolled out Dynamics 365 Field Service alert staff when a customer emails or calls the contact centre.

A mobile phone app powered by Microsoft Field Service shows the technician their jobs for the day, ordered in priority and according to geography.

The information is also displayed in aggregate on a service schedule board in Insignia’s offices which makes it clear where technicians are at any point in time, and their estimated time of arrival at a subsequent job.

DXC also installed Power Apps to help Winson build a shop floor data capture system for Insignia that provides a window on operations as well as creating the opportunity to track operational metrics in real-time.