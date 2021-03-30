Optus and McAfee team up for modem security

The telco claims the service checks the safety of all internet traffic that passes through the modem.

Optus has launched a new security service through its partnership with McAfee, claiming it can automatically protect devices connected to home or business modems.



Called Optus WiFi Secure, the service actively monitors for malicious websites that contain malware and other threats, protecting connected devices from attempts to gain access to the connected Wi-Fi network.

According to the telco, the service checks the safety of all internet traffic that passes through the modem to any device on the connected network, with the service built into modems provided by Optus.



“As part of our vision to be Australia’s most loved, everyday brand, we believe it's our responsibility to assist our customers to maintain a sense of security when connecting online through our network,” said Optus managing director of marketing and revenue Matt Williams.

“In light of this, we are thrilled to be partnering with McAfee, a highly trusted organisation within the cyber protection space to ensure our customers are being taken care of by the very best in the business.”

The service is available for an additional $5 per month on select National Broadband Network (NBN) plans, as well as a free inclusion to customers on the Optus Family Internet Plan.

This is the latest collaboration between the two companies. Back in May, Optus provided McAfee’s Safe Family app in its Optus Family Plan, offering, among other features, parental controls to monitor and block apps and websites, manage screen time and track device location.