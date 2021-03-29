Fortinet honours Australian partner award winners

Credit: Fortinet

Fortinet has honoured its top-performing Australian partners for 2020, rewarding those who maintained revenue growth and investment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The network security vendor has handed Telstra Purple, the telecommunication provider’s managed service arm, the award for Australian Partner of the Year.

The award celebrates the partner that achieved the highest revenue as well as growth, with the vendor calling Telstra Purple one of its “most active partners”.

Meanwhile, the Australian Regional Partner of the Year, which celebrates partners outside of the main metropolitan hubs, went to Blue Connections.

According to Fortinet, Blue Connections showed excellent progress and results on “numerous levels” primarily in Victoria during 2020. The two have been partnered for the past 12 years.

Canberra’s SlicedTech claimed the prize of Australian Fabric Partner of the Year, which rewards partners who sell beyond Fortinet’s core products.

Australian Growth Partner of the Year went to Sydney’s Comscentre, which was described as the “stand-out partner” in terms of new business in 2020.

Other awards for SD-WAN and managed security services went to global IT services provider New Era and NEC respectively.

Equate Technologies meanwhile gained the gong for Specialisation Partner of the Year, which rewards partners that undergo additional training in specialist areas such as Dynamic Cloud, Secure SD-WAN, Zero Trust and Data Centre.

The final honour, Australian Telco Partner of the Year, was handed to Vocus, with which Fortinet claimed to have an “outstanding relationship”.

“Fortinet is excited to celebrate the value of the contributions made by its entire partner ecosystem in 2020,” Tim Fitzgerald, Fortinet channel director.

“Due to their hard work, we saw record quarters as customers mobilised to meet changing workplace challenges. This year, Fortinet plans to extend its significant investment in training nationally, including continuing to offer free training, which was originally offered in 2020.”