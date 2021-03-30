M-Files bolsters partner play with A/NZ channel sales engineer appointment

Comes into the role with over 13 years of experience in IT.

Karthik Shankar (M-Files) Credit: M-Files

Enterprise information management software vendor M-Files Corporation has appointed Karthik Shankar as its channel sales engineer for Australia and New Zealand to help out its partners and customers.

Broadly, the role will see Shankar build relationships with partners and customers in the region, as well as address business and technical challenges, according to the vendor.

Chris Smith, alliance and partner manager for the region at M-Files, said Shankar’s technical expertise and knowledge, as well as his sales and business skills, make him an “outstanding addition to the M-Files team”.

“Karthik has a proven track record of acting as a reliable counterpart for customers and partners to help them achieve their business goals. M-Files partners and customers alike will benefit from his experience and skills,” he said.

That track records comes from spending over 13 years in the IT industry, with his most recent position being a technical consultant at Konica Minolta Australia. Prior to this, Shankar was a senior solutions analyst at Toshiba Australia, an IT analyst at Fresenius Kabi and a client technical specialist for IBM from Malaysia.

“M-Files is well positioned for growth as it is a mature and proven intelligent information management solution,” Shankar said. “COVID-19 has meant that many organisations are fast-tracking their digitisation and need a holistic, easy-to-use platform to assist with that.

“As organisations look to leverage artificial intelligence to become more data-driven, they need to improve their business processes accordingly. I look forward to assisting M-Files’ customers and partners achieve these goals.”