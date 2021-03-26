TPG founder David Teoh steps down as new chairman named

Departure comes more than 30 years after founding TPG.

TPG founder David Teoh has resigned as director and chair of the telco, exiting the TPG Telecom board as Canning Fok, formerly a Vodafone Hutchison Australia director, picks up the reins.

Teoh founded TPG with his wife Vicky in 1992 and was TPG’s executive chairman and CEO from 2008 to July 2020.

In June last year, TPG shareholders backed a $15 billion merger between the publicly listed telco and fellow carrier Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA).

The move set in motion the final steps of the creation of a new Australian telco powerhouse, with the combined company set to become a house of brands featuring Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, Lebara, AAPT and Internode.

By July 2020, the merger was done, with VHA renamed TPG Telecom Limited and listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), being rolled in with TPG Corporation Limited, which was previously known as TPG Telecom Limited, in the process.

The deal saw VHA chief executive Iñaki Berroeta become CEO and managing director of the new combined entity.

Now, as he departs as leader and figurehead for the company he founded, Teoh has suggested that this is “only the beginning” for the new combined telco powerhouse.

“Following the merger last year, we have come together better and faster than expected,” Teoh said in a letter to shareholders. “The newly merged company has performed well and has strong, clear strategic priorities to drive growth and long-term shareholder value.

“This is only the beginning for TPG Telecom. I would like to thank my fellow directors, Iñaki Berroeta, the executive team and everyone at TPG Telecom,” he added.

TPG Telecom told shareholders on 26 March it had welcomed the appointment of Fok as its new chair of the board, replacing Teoh in the role.

Teoh said that with Fok in the role, he was confident that the leadership team would continue to create a “strong and sustainable future” for the company.

“As such, now is the right time for me to step aside and pursue other interests,” he said.

According to Berroeta, Canning brings decades of global executive business and telecommunications experience to the role of chair.

“With his involvement in the business dating back more than 20 years and his key role in the merger, Canning knows the company well,” Berroeta said. “I look forward to working with Canning as we lead TPG Telecom into the future.

“After a strong start to the merged company, the future has never been brighter for TPG Telecom, and we are making the most of our significantly increased scale and opportunities.

“We are already making a significant impact in the market, delivering for customers and shareholders, and making strong progress on our strategic priorities.

“Our focus is on driving growth through convergence, bringing customers onto our own infrastructure and developing our Enterprise unit, enabled by our network evolution to 5G and digital investment, and supported by our synergy and integration program.

“While David will remain one of the company’s major shareholders, I would like to thank him for the support he showed me and I wish him well for the future,” he added.

Teoh’s son, Shane Teoh, has also resigned as a non-executive director of the board. In turn, the board appointed Jack Teoh, also a son of Teoh, and Tony Moffatt, outgoing TPG Telecom company secretary, as non-executive directors to fill the vacancies created by the board departures.