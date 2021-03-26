NBN Co overhauls business satellite service with permanent 40% wholesale price cut

Also waiving costs for ABS Layer 3 and Virtual ISP standard installations for six months

NBN Co has permanently reduced the wholesale price of one of its business satellite service products by about 40 per cent for internet retailers.



Specifically, the price reduction is for internet retailers who enter into extended contract terms for the network builder's Business Satellite Service Access Bandwidth Service (ABS) Level 3 product, according to the company, which offers wholesale speeds of up to 50/13 Megabits per second and launched in December 2019.

The service, according to NBN Co when it announced its intentions to launch the service in October 2019, is targeted towards enterprise customers that require large network capacity and committed information rates for critical applications — such as businesses that operate in remote locations, like those in the oil, mining and gas industries.

Additionally, standard installations for the solution, along with the network builder's Virtual ISP offering, will have their costs waived for internet retailers over a six-month period following 1 April.

The price changes come as NBN Co announced its plans to upgrade its business satellite service coverage from 93 per cent to 100 per cent of Australia from 29 July.

Gavin Williams, NBN Co’s chief development officer of regional and remote, said network builder plans to improve the service in the future with additional capabilities.

“At [NBN Co], we recognise that connectivity is vital for businesses to drive innovation, productivity and growth. With this knowledge we have dedicated ourselves to expand the availability of wholesale business-grade services across the continent," he said.



“Whether to connect remote health facilities, mining operations or large-scale agriculture, these enhancements help make the business [NBN Co] satellite service more accessible for eligible businesses and government organisations even in the most remote parts of continent.”

Minister for Regional Health, Regional Communications and Local Government Mark Coulton added the changes mean that more regional businesses will be able to access “fast and reliable” internet.

“NBN’s Business Satellite Service will deliver a real improvement in connectivity for businesses in the most remote corners of the country, ensuring those working hard to create jobs and provide services in remote areas can keep up to speed with their city counterparts,” he said.