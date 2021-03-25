Ex-Telstra exec Gerhard Loots named Madison Group CEO

Madison Group Enterprise CEO Gerhard Loots Credit: Madison Group

Queensland-based specialist connectivity, AV and comms distributor Madison Group Enterprises has appointed former Telstra global head of IoT Gerhard Loots as its group CEO.

At the same time, former CEO of Madison Technologies Paul Calabro has moved into a new role as CEO of its mIoT unit.

The new appointments coincide with Madison marking 30 years in business.

The group of businesses includes Madison Express, Madison Technologies, Madison AV, mIoT and Madison Technologies NZ, employing more than 140 people across Australia and New Zealand, operating in the audio visual, industrial comms and IT, industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and broad-based communications distribution and reseller markets.

David Redfern, who established Madison in 1991, will retain his position as group managing director working in a non-executive advisory capacity.

“This year Madison celebrates its 30-year anniversary. Over the years we have grown and evolved, most recently into our new operating structure with distinct brands for each business under the Madison Group umbrella,” Redfern said.

“Constant throughout has been our focus on customers, suppliers and having the right people in the right roles and representing great brands in the market.

“I’m confident with Gerhard and Paul’s appointments this will strengthen the group’s offering even more.”

Loots will join the group from 1 July, while Calabro will commence as mIoT CEO from 1 April and will continue as acting CEO of Madison Technologies until a suitable replacement is found over the coming months.

“After leading Madison Technologies as its CEO for the past two and a half years, I’m excited to take on this new opportunity to lead our IoT business across an international market,” Calabro said.