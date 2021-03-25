Canon acknowledges top-performing Aussie partners for 2020

Credit: Canon

Canon Australia has acknowledged its top-performing partners in the region during 2020.



Awarded at Canon’s second virtual Partner Awards Ceremony, the top gong of the evening, the National Partner of the Year Award, went to managed IT and print services provider EFEX Shepparton for doubling its projected growth targets last year.

It also snagged the Business Partner of the Year 2020 – VIC/Tas award.

“EFEX Shepparton has shown that regional businesses can deliver incredible results using a combination of clever account development, deep industry knowledge, and a relentless desire to win," said Ben Luke, general manager of B2B sales for Canon Australia.

“Underpinned by a dedicated cast of team members that consistently go above and beyond for their customers, EFEX Shepparton effectively engages customers across multiple verticals and market segments, making them an incredibly strong partner for Canon.”

Also the recipient of two awards was managed print services Inland Digital, scooping up both Software Partner of the Year and Service Partner of the Year.

Its services accolade was due to reaching performance targets and delivering improvements in its services outcomes, while its software award was due to its approach of implementing Canon software solutions, according to the vendor.

Meanwhile, the Business Partner of the Year for NSW went to Colourworks Coffs Harbour, Duplic8 was the winner for Queensland, and the combined South Australia, Northern Territory and Western Australia recipient was Datec PNG.

In addition, the Large Format Business Partner of the Year Award went to Total Image Supplies and the Outstanding Achievement Award was given to Printech.

“Canon has always held its partners to the highest standard of service to add value to our customers and drive competitiveness in the channel,” Luke added.

“However in a year when every business across the country faced challenges due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, these celebrated partners not only continued to exceed the expectations of our customers and stakeholders; they also achieved their lofty growth targets and revenue goals, which is truly outstanding.

“On behalf Canon Australia, I thank each of our partners for delivering an exceptional level of work for our customers.”