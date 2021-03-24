Rapid Circle kicks off local acquisition spree with Insync Technology buy

Adds 45 staff as it works to become Microsoft’s preeminent, full-service workplace capabilities partner in the local market.

The Insync Technology leadership team: (L-R) Damien Margaritis, Nathan Belling and Stuart Moore. Credit: Insync Technology/Rapid Circle

Netherlands-founded Microsoft partner Rapid Circle has acquired Brisbane-headquartered Microsoft modern workplace and security specialist Insync Technology, the first such buy in what promises to be a series of local acquisitions.

With offices in Melbourne and Sydney, in addition to its Brisbane headquarters, Insync Technology has grown to over $12 million in revenue since its inception in 2013, according to Rapid Circle.

It is hoped that the combination of Insync’s expertise on teamwork, security, calling and meeting room solutions with Rapid Circle’s expertise in business applications and cloud services will strengthen Rapid Circle’s capability offerings for its growing midmarket and enterprise customer base in Australia.



The deal will also see Rapid Circle, which already claims over 200 employees in the Netherlands, India and Australia, add 45 staff to its local headcount, including Insync’s three founders, who will play an active role in Rapid Circle’s day-to-day operations moving forward.



“Becoming a part of Rapid Circle opens up incredible opportunities for myself, our staff and our customers by adding capability and capacity in areas that are in high demand,” said Nathan Belling, general manager of Insync Technology. “By joining a company that has the same culture and similar core values is like a dream come true.

“When we started this business eight years ago, I had a vision of becoming a leading Microsoft Consulting business, attracting and retaining the best talent in the market and delivering successful outcomes for our clients."



“This acquisition will allow us to provide customers and Microsoft with end-to-end modern workplace offerings, including business process optimisation with Power Platform, customer relationship management and managed Azure Cloud services,” he added.



Rapid Circle, which has its international headquarters in Amsterdam and its local headquarters in Melbourne, is not beating around the bush when it comes to its intentions in Australia. Put plainly, it wants to achieve its goal of becoming Microsoft’s preeminent, full-service workplace capabilities partner in the local market.



And it is employing an acquisition-led strategy to do it, with plans to buy up further cloud specialist companies within the Microsoft ecosystem.



Credit: Rapid Circle Rapid Circle's Andrew Fix (L) and Stewart Bairstow (R).

"Insync Technology brings a proven set of new expertise and will broaden our service portfolio to offer customers the best advice and solutions across the full range of Microsoft modern workplace technology,” Stewart Bairstow, Australia CEO of Rapid Circle, said.



“The acquisition of this key Microsoft partner signals the first step in Rapid Circle's local growth plans and enhances our capability to help Australian organisations work digitally smarter and more efficiently.”

“With the significant impact of COVID-19 and the increasing desire for workplace flexibility, it's never been more important for Australian organisations to be digitally dexterous and capable. We are looking forward to bringing the capabilities of the Insync team to a wider market across Australia as well as internationally."

“Being part of a leading worldwide Microsoft Partner enables us to drive significant benefits for our staff and customers, as we help Microsoft drive adoption of cloud technology,” he added.



Rapid Circle already counts household names such as Shell, the Victorian Department of Premier and Cabinet, 1st Energy and RMIT as customers.



Now, it plans to look to continue its expansion into government, education, financial services and healthcare sectors across the country.