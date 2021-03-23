Baidam reignites Queensland Uni's security network with Tenable

Focused on finding and fixing vulnerabilities across an expansive attack surface.

Brisbane-based IT service provider Baidam Solutions has overhauled the network security infrastructure for the University of Queensland (UQ).

The institution tapped Baidam to deploy Tenable’s automated vulnerability scanning solution, replacing its lengthy manual scanning process.

The deployment upgraded UQ’s vulnerability management of its network, thereby protecting 7,000 staff, 55,000 students and intellectual property (IP).

According to UQ, the automation of its network scanning now allows its IT team to focus on the most critical risk and work with senior management on more “strategic priorities”.

Dr David Stockdale, deputy director of Information Technology Services at UQ, said the university’s network spans “tens of thousands of personal devices, vendor partnerships and connections to remote teams and other institutions”.

“Our priority, therefore, was finding and fixing vulnerabilities across this expansive attack surface that posed the greatest risk to our mission,” he said.

The deployment was also spurred by the mass move to remote learning following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns.

“New vulnerabilities are disclosed every day but we now have a solution in place that future-proofs the university’s security program for the threats of today and tomorrow,” added Dr Stockdale.