Telstra reveals relief packages for flood-hit customers in NSW

The telco’s relief packages are split into short-term and long-term measures.

Telstra has revealed its disaster relief packages for those affected by the torrential downpour affecting NSW.



The telco's assistance packages are split into short-term measures and long-term measures, offering extra data and calls, free call diversions and connection credit.

For short-term impacts, evacuations or faults, Telstra’s assistance packages can include free payphone usage, as well as free call diversion from an affected fixed home or business phone service to another fixed or mobile service of the customer’s choice, regardless of carrier.

Additionally, post- and pre-paid mobile customers can receive a 25GB data pack with a 30-day expiry that is not transferable to another service. For pre-paid mobile customers only, free calls are also on offer, with the same restrictions as the data pack.

Meanwhile, for long-term impacts, which range from severe premises damage to loss of premises, the assistance package can include the free call diversion seen in the short-term assistance package, but up to a six month period.

Not included in the short-term package however is a one-off credit up to the value of $500 to fixed phone accounts to cover the connection of a fixed phone service to one temporary residence, as well as the reconnection of a fixed phone service at the original permanent premises.

On a post on Telstra’s website, the telco’s external editorial lead Campbell Simpson claimed customers in select postcodes across the state will be sent an SMS with a link to request a disaster assistance package.

This includes postcodes in the the following regions:

Central Coast;

Newcastle and Lake Macquarie;

Dungog;

Port Stephens;

Maitland;

Cessnock;

Mid Coast;

Armidale;

Tenterfield;

Port Macquarie Hastings;

Kempsey;

Nambucca Valley;

Coffs Harbour; and

Bellingen.