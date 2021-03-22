ExtraHop appoints Keith Symons to lead Aussie channel sales

Keith Symons (ExtraHop) Credit: ExtraHop

US-based cyber analytics vendor ExtraHop has appointed IT veteran Keith Symons to lead sales across the Australian channel.

Former Menlo Security executive Symons will be responsible for ExtraHop’s “100 per cent-channel" sales strategy in Australia.

Reporting to David Sajoto, vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan at ExtraHop, Symons will lead account management and new business development to support customer demand.

Symons began his career at Trend Micro as a channel sales manager followed by working in business development and sales management roles with SafeNet, Oracle, Symantec, CheckPoint and Tenable Network Security.

“Appointing Keith reflects our strategy to add specific domain experts and industry technology leaders to ensure that we are anticipating every technology advantage to help our customers and partners create robust cybersecurity strategies,” said Sajoto.

Symons, who will be based in Melbourne, said he “admired” ExtraHop’s approach to security.

“At the same time, the company balances the strength of its global scale with belief in the local team and the importance of enduring relationships with customers, channels and partners,” he added.