Field Solutions teams up with FlipConnect for wholesale deal

Australia's outback Kimberley region Credit: Dreamstime

Rural and regional telecommunications carrier Field Solutions Holdings has signed a wholesale partnership with internet service provider FlipConnect.

The three-year deal will see FlipConnect resell Field Solutions’ full suite of products, including its regional Australia networking portfolio.

Field Solutions will also supply FlipConnect with additional National Broadband Network (NBN) business and residential products while taking advantage of Field Solutions’ Virtual WBA product.

According to Field Solutions, the deal will accrue $24 million in revenue.

The publicly listed carrier told shareholders the WBA product was the “first of its kind” commercial product whereby internet service providers (ISP) like FlipConnect can pay for backhaul, transit and termination on a per subscriber model, removing the need to own and manage assets and allowing them to focus on driving sales.

"FSG's Virtual WBA is highly scalable and capable of managing NBN’s consumer and business products for multiple ISPs and MSPs [managed service providers],” said Andrew Roberts, Field Solutions CEO.

Filed Solutions is currently scaling its network across all 121 NBN points of interconnection. “[Field Solutions] are offering NBN High Speed Tier’s through our Virtual WB product,” added Roberts. “FlipConnect, and other wholesale customers can take advantage of the full set of NBN Consumer products, ensuring we support competition and scale.”