Core Technology Partners, Subnet, OPC IT and KMT create 'Security Collective'

Adam Nixon (Core Technology Partners); Brett Lodge (Subnet); Bradley Kaine (Kaine Mathrick Tech) and Brett Norton (OPC IT) Credit: ARN

Four managed service providers — Core Technology Partners, Subnet, OPC IT and Kaine Mathrick Tech (KMT) — have joined forces to take part in a newly formed initiative called the ‘Security Collective’.

The idea behind the collaboration initiative was sparked by the intention to educate and provide cyber security best practices for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) around the country.

“In every form, we’re direct competitors, but we’ve aligned to form a ‘collective’ and provide education and best practices for cyber security, because it’s just not being adopted rapidly enough,” Core Technology Partners managing director and co-founder, Adam Nixon said.

To tie in with its education push, the Security Collective will be hosting a series of monthly webinars featuring key speakers, with each attendee receiving a complimentary risk assessment.

All members are part of the HTG ConnectWise peer group and Nixon said it will pool together its resources and skills sets to extend its coverage across the country and SMB space.

South Australian-based Subnet managing director, Brett Lodge added that the company's decision to join the Security Collective was to help enhance and extend its comprehensive security portfolio across the country with like-minded businesses.



“The Security Collective gives us the opportunity to build on each other’s knowledge, experiences and successes to improve our clients own security maturity,” Lodge said. “Learning from the team provides a much more efficient and cost effective way to keep up to date with the latest in security attacks, tools and technologies and as a collective we are able to pass those benefits on to our clients with a much higher calibre offering and experience.”

In addition to the benefits of knowledge and experience, Lodge said the Security Collective will attract a higher level of vendors and partners that SMBs wouldn’t normally have access to.

“We can provide our clients with access to enterprise-grade security without the high costs,” he said. “I believe the real benefit to Australian SMBs is that they can leverage the benefits of our collective size and over 100 years of joint experience, without any of the detractors.



“This enables us to support SMBs right around Australia to deliver SIEM [security information and event management] and SOC [security operations centre] based services, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) controls and both consulting and operational security services that suit their exacting requirements at a price point that makes sense.

“We also strongly believe that education of all clients is the best way to demystify and remove the ‘fear factor’ that often comes with IT-based security discussions, and through our ongoing webinar series we provide training, education and real world examples of how to tackle cyber security effectively.”

Victoria-based Kaine Mathrick Tech embarked on its own cyber security journey about five years ago.

Managing director Bradley Kaine said it wanted to lift its own posture and education so it can protect not just its data and systems, but assist clients as well.

"As we have evolved, we shared our journey with the group and they also shared theirs. Over time it became clear that we all shared the same vision and wanted the same outcome for our own businesses and ultimately our clients. This is in essence how the Security Collective was formed," Kaine said. "The other element is we are all from different regions so it makes sense to be able to work together to provide a national presence and to join forces.

"We feel that we will further improve the quality, value and the extent of our already comprehensive cyber security portfolio by continuing to share and work together. The Security Collective enables each business the opportunity to grow and learn from each other’s experience ultimately improving our clients security posture and future state."



Nixon added that the biggest risk many businesses face is not enough training and awareness for staff, security hygiene and password management.



“The biggest area that they’re failing is in adopting a culture that promotes, talks about and trains staff on cyber security best practices,” he said. “You need to ensure your staff have an awareness and responsibility to enable them to protect themselves and their employer.

“Cyber security also requires insights, which are driven by knowing when you’re breached as quickly as possible. Most of the fundamental tools we’ve been using for years like firewalls and standard endpoint protection are not capable of providing insights to let you know. On average, customers are being breached six months before they’re aware of it.”