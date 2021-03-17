Blue Crystal Solutions lines up new GM

Will take over from Dimitri Meseldzija at the start of August.

Emil Augustine (Blue Crystal Solutions) Credit: Blue Crystal Solutions

Adelaide-based managed services provider (MSP) Blue Crystal Solutions (BCS) is set to gain a new general manager with the promotion of current service delivery lead Emil Augustine.

Starting in the role from August, Augustine will take over the position from Dimitri Meseldzija, who is set to depart the IT sector at the end of July after being with the MSP for more than seven years, with three of those as general manager.

“I am eager to work alongside Team BCS as we embark on major strategic initiatives designed to create valued services to our clients, grow our business and be an employer of choice to our people,” Augustine said.

The soon-to-be-general manager has worked at BCS for the last six-and-a-half years. Prior to his current position, he was the MSP’s Oracle practice team lead from 2014 to 2018.

In the 12 years before his time at BCS, he held several positions across HP Enterprise Services and Origin Energy, with the MSP claiming his experience brings “a leadership style that strongly aligns with our company values”.

Blue Crystal Solutions, which celebrated 15 years in operation in September 2019, provides architecture, performance management, data security, implementations, licensing and managed services across cloud, Oracle and Microsoft technologies for the energy, oil and gas, telecommunications, food and beverage and mining industries.