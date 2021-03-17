AC3 lands $39M gig preparing NSW Customer Service for cloud migration

Will manage the department’s underlying physical and virtual compute and storage infrastructure.

AC3 has won a $39 million mega-deal with NSW’s Department of Customer Service to prepare it for its eventual transition to the cloud.

The five-year partnership will see AC3 onboard a collection of environments consisting of approximately 4,300 systems, optimise them and prepare them for migration to either Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure.

Sydney-based AC3 will work with the two cloud providers and ServiceNow to deliver the integration project.

The bulk of the contract will encompass AC3 running the department’s underlying physical and virtual compute and storage infrastructure, which is used by other agencies to run core applications.

Won following a tender process, AC3 will provide traditional system operations alongside DevOps improvement activities, with the aim being to create a single environment for business users.

Looking ahead, AC3 will run the optimised environment with an integrated SysOps and DevOps approach, addressing challenges including disaggregation of data and applications and limited interoperability between clouds with disparate tooling.

“As an experienced cloud service provider, we understand intrinsically the complexities that the department faces,” said AC3 sales manager for the A/NZ public sector Briant Kareroa.

“During every step of the engagement the AC3 team demonstrated the ability and willingness to form a collaborative partnership with the state, leveraging our dual expertise in private and public cloud managed services.

“I am confident that with our skills and expertise in managed services combined with the strength of our service integration and management [SIAM] practice we will meet the integrated operations standards set by the Department’s providing efficacy across all levels of IT operations.”