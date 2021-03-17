CyberCX brings Xello into the fold

John Paitaridis (CyberCX) Credit: CyberCX

Local cyber security supergroup CyberCX is bringing a new player into the fold, acquiring cloud and managed services provider Xello Australia.



Xello, which counts Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Okta among its vendor partners, is based in Melbourne and specialises in IT professional services and managed services, delivering cloud-focused, digital-first outcomes for businesses.



“I am excited to announce that Xello Australia is joining CyberCX,” CyberCX chief executive officer John Paitaridis said in a social media post on 17 March. “Xello is a specialist cloud professional services and managed services provider, and [its] addition to CyberCX further bolsters our capability in cloud services and cloud security.



“The Xello team are experts in Microsoft Azure, cyber security and data analytics with a commitment to customer experience. With the rapid expansion of cloud services driven by increased digitisation, remote working and e-commerce, cloud security has never been more critical for enterprises and government in Australia and the region.



“More than ever, we look forward to supporting our customers for their cloud and security needs,” he added.

CyberCX has had a short history rich with acquisitions since its formation and public launch in October 2019.



Backed by private equity firm BGH Capital, for which Paitaridis holds the role of technology portfolio chief executive, CyberCX was initially formed via the rolling together twelve of Australia’s leading independent cyber security brands -- Alcorn, Assurance, Asterisk, CQR, Diamond, Enosys, Klein&Co., Phriendly Phishing, Sense of Security, Shearwater, TSS, and YellIT.



Since then, the company’s private equity funded buying spree has not abated, the company growing to more than 600 cyber security professionals across over 20 offices across Australia and New Zealand, a footprint fed largely through acquisition.



In October last year, the company made a dual acquisition of publicly listed Cloudten and Decipher Works for $25 million.



It previously bought Melbourne-based Basis Networks and Identity Solutions, before launching into New Zealand through the acquisition of Wellington-based Gen2 and later Auckland’s Insomnia Security.