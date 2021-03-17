Mantel Group establishes three new brands - Pretzel Lab, Azenix and Cuusoo

Mantel Group CEO Con Mouzouris Credit: Mantel Group

Technology consultancy Mantel Group has established three new business brands in its portfolio -- Pretzel Lab, Azenix and Cuusoo -- as it builds up its capabilities in design, Microsoft Azure and Databricks.

Launching in March with Jane Nguyen as the CEO, Pretzel Lab is a design business launched by Mantel Group’s existing digital transformation focused company DigIO.

Specialising in the ‘Pursuit Model’, businesses will be supported in navigating uncertainty through exploration, qualification, incubation, focus and acceleration.

Prior to taking up the CEO post, Nguyen worked as the head of design for DigIO and also did time with Redbubble, ThoughtWorks and PwC.

Pretzel Lab will complement Mantel Group’s other consulting brands to ensure the most effective and efficient roadmap and will be hiring up to 20 people this year to support the current team of seven.

The Azenix brand will be launched in April as a dedicated Microsoft partner, providing cloud and .NET development capabilities.



Linda Connolly has been appointed as Azenix CEO and recruitment is currently underway for a CTO, with plans to hire 40 professionals before the end of the 2021 calendar year.

Connolly has worked in business and technology consulting for over 14 years, most recently with DigIO as a principal consultant and has previously worked for Alfa Financial Software.

Cuusoo business unit will also be launched in the second quarter, aiming to support businesses in leveraging Databricks to use one open platform to store and manage all their data for analytics workloads.

Hiring for a CEO is currently underway and the unit will be seeking to fill around 20 roles during 2021.

The three new brands are in addition to Mantel Group’s existing companies DigIO, Eliiza, CMD and Kasna, which currently employ more than 300 people nationally, growing exponentially since Mantel was founded in late 2017.

Mantel Group CEO Con Mouzouris said the new companies would further strengthen Mantel Group’s ‘house of brands’ approach.

“Clients turn to specialist consultancies to fill gaps in their capabilities or to solve a particular business problem. Our unique ‘house of brands’ approach means that we can be agile alongside our clients with specific solutions while collaborating effectively and adding value across brands when a client needs it,” Mouzouris said.

“We are very excited to welcome Pretzel Lab, Azenix and Cuusoo to the fold and be able to offer multiple solutions across the technology spectrum.

“Each brand will have its own strategy and style of how they go to market, but will be united by Mantel Group’s strong principles and will interact closely with each other. We are a proud local business and this is a very exciting time as we grow our footprint and team across Australia and New Zealand.”

Mantel Group has head offices in Melbourne and Sydney, and recently revealed new work ‘hubs’ in Magnetic Island, Queensland and Queenstown, New Zealand.