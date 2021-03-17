ASI Solutions helps Clevertouch realise growth ambitions in A/NZ

ASI's Justin Lowe Credit: David Thomson

UK-based interactive display and software vendor Clevertouch is embarking on an effort to build up its presence in the local market following a successful 18 months in the region.

Local IT services group ASI Solutions was appointed as an exclusive partner in Australia for Clevertouch and has been winning many customer projects along with the way, including Al Zahra College; Australian Islamic College Sydney and Malek Fahd Islamic College in NSW; Victorian College for the Deaf and Prescott Primary Northern in South Australia.

“Choosing great partners is fundamental to our business growth,” Clevertouch CEO Mark Starkey said.

“The opportunity for continued success in the year ahead is significant. We are uniquely positioned to accelerate the growth of Clevertouch in Australia and New Zealand through public and private sector organisations who want to maximise their investment in interactive displays by working with an award-winning, Australian owned, headquartered and managed service provider.”

Starkey said that, as part of its expansion plans, the company would look to build a local showroom in Sydney, as it has done in other markets globally.

“The expansion plans will create an influx of jobs, comprising both the hiring of staff on the ground to manage the showroom including a local market manager, services and customer account management teams,” he said.

Starkey added that this year, the company was focusing on hybrid meeting space with its UX Pro touchscreen solutions as well as introducing new features such as the ClevertouchLive platform, which provides a single sign-on to update media across all Clevertouch interactive screens and run diagnostics using mobile device management.

Clevertouch has also introduced a self-paced training programme called Clevertouch Academy, which end users can access step by step training videos.

“We are the one stop shop that comes with training, a comprehensive warranty and a 24 hour support team,” Starkey said.

ASI Solutions director Justin Lowe said the provider would continue to target the education and commercial government sector with the Clevertouch range, as well as take the product range into the New Zealand marketplace.

“We’re extremely proud of the recent achievements of the ASI Solutions team, particularly to do with the adoption of the Clevertouch range within our customer base,” Lowe said.