Brennan IT signs MSP contract with HammondCare

Credit: Dreamstime

Managed service provider Brennan IT has won a new contract with elderly care firm HammondCare to supply 24/7 support services for the next three years.

As part of the deal, Brennan transition the company to a fully outsourced model while offering its ServiceNow-built management platform.

The platform offers a self-service capability for internal IT staff and users, giving visibility of HammondCare’s IT support environment.

Brennan has also added analytics services, which provide reporting and insights into support ticket data, to assist with decision-making and resourcing.

According to Brennan, the solutions had to be delivered remotely due to the restraints imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some businesses can struggle to define their core mission, but HammondCare are very clear about their role in the aged care industry, their commitment to innovation and the role they want technology to play in that process,” said Nick Sone, sales and marketing director at Brennan IT.

“We are very proud of how quickly we were able to lift the service levels right across the organisation and give HammondCare the platform to continue to pursue innovation. We’re very much looking forward to working with them on their technology journey.”

Brennan recently underwent a leadership change as CEO Stephen Sims departed after 14 years with original founder Dave Stevens stepping back in as a managing director.

Following this, the company made a string of prominent new hires, including former Fujitsu CEO Mike Foster, who joined to lead Brennan’s government division.