Dragos expands into A/NZ with Melbourne office

Credit: Dreamstime

US-based industrial cyber security (ICS) provider, Dragos is expanding its presence in Australia and New Zealand through the opening of a new regional headquarters in Melbourne.

In December the vendor attracted US$110 million in Series C record funding from a range of investment companies including from former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s investment company, Turnbull & Partners.

Funds will go towards its expansion efforts in the A/NZ market and hiring more staff throughout the year.

“Our expansion into the Australia and New Zealand markets will enable us to not just better partner with companies in the region to ensure that they are successful in their industrial cybersecurity journey, but also to help foster the local ICS/OT cybersecurity practitioner community through ongoing education and engagement,” Dragos CEO and co-founder, Robert Lee said.

In Australia, Dragos has been working with energy infrastructure company, Jemena since last year, to ensure that its operations are defended from cyber threats.

Jemena delivers electricity and gas to more than 1.7 million customers across NSW and Victoria, and owns and operates some of the country’s most significant gas pipeline infrastructure, including the Eastern Gas Pipeline – the main gas arterial on Australia’s east coast.

“Cyber-attacks pose an increasing risk to businesses like ours which are relied on to deliver energy to many homes and businesses across the country,” Jemena digital security and risk manager, Dave Worthington said.

“By partnering with Dragos we have access to a team that goes beyond what traditional information technology cybersecurity vendors can offer. This gives us and our customers peace of mind that we are well defended from cyber threats.”



