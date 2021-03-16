Microsoft rolls out fix to ease global authentication outage

Credit: Dreamstime

Microsoft has said its engineering teams have rolled out a fix to all regions around the world that were affected by what appears to be an issue with Azure Active Directory that caused authentication problems for Teams, Office, Dynamics and other services.

"Starting at approximately 19:15 UTC [Universal Time Coordinated] on 15 Mar 2021, a subset of customers may experience issues authenticating into Microsoft services, including Microsoft Teams, Office and/or Dynamics, Xbox Live, and the Azure Portal," Microsoft said in a status update.



"Other Azure services/offerings that rely on authentication infrastructure downstream may see further impact," it added.

Microsoft said that, as at 9:56pm UTC on 15 March, when the fix began being rolled out, internal telemetry and customer reports suggested that the error rate for dependent services was "rapidly decreasing".



"Microsoft services are starting to see signs of recovery," the company said. "Some services and offerings may have varying times of recovery following the underlying fix."

