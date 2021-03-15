Microsoft makes Azure Application Insight available in Canberra region

Credit: Supplied

Microsoft has made its Azure Application Insight generally available in Australia’s Canberra region.

Application Insights, which is part of Azure Monitor, will be available in the country’s Central 2 region, which was created in partnership with Canberra Data Centres (CDC) in 2018.

The feature collects telemetry from a variety of sources and uses the query language from Azure Data Explorer to retrieve and analyse data.

It is an extensible Application Performance Management (APM) service for developers and DevOps professionals, which can be used to monitor live applications.

According to Azure, it will automatically detect performance anomalies and includes analytics tools to help diagnose issues and to understand what users do with an app.

The solution works with .NET, Node.js, Java, and Python hosted on-premises, hybrid, or public cloud and can be integrated with the Visual Studio App Centre.

Microsoft first revealed plans in August 2017 to launch two highly-secure Azure regions in Canberra, shacking up within a bid to lure government agencies to its cloud platform.

Dialog IT, DXC Technology, MOQdigital, Leidos Australia, Datacom, Dimension Data and Empired were among nearly 50 launch partners for Microsoft’s Azure Australia Central regions in Canberra a year later.