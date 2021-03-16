LogRhythm inks Aussie distie partnership with Netpoleon

Simon Howe (LogRhythm) Credit: LogRhythm

Security intelligence vendor LogRhythm has inked a distribution partnership with Netpoleon for the Australian market.



The partnership includes all of its solutions, including the vendor's NextGen security information and event management (SIEM) platform, which contains log management, network monitoring, endpoint monitoring and advanced security analytics.

It also includes an option for network traffic analysis, which covers full packet capture, layer 2-7 deep packet inspection and analysis with automatic identification of over 3,500 applications that is fully integrated with the SIEM.

As an Australian distributor of LogRhythm, the network security distributor joins the likes of Exclusive Networks, which also distributes the vendor's solutions in the region.

Simon Howe, VP of sales for Asia Pacific at LogRhythm, said Netpoleon’s skills, experience and market recognition complements the vendor’s solution and NextGen SIEM platform leadership.

“We’re excited to partner with Netpoleon in supporting organisations from current and future cyber security threats,” he said.

Paul Lim, regional director of A/NZ at Netpoleon, added that demand for cyber security solutions that could identify and stop breaches has never been greater.

“The coronavirus pandemic has created new challenges for businesses as they adapt to an operating model in which working from home has become the ‘new normal’. Companies are accelerating their digital transformation, and cybersecurity is now a major concern,” he said.

“The reputational, operational, legal and compliance implications could be considerable if cyber security risks are neglected. Cyber attackers see the pandemic as an opportunity to step up their criminal activities by exploiting the vulnerability of employees working from home.

“Companies need to make their remote working practices resilient to cyber attacks and enhance their development and application of security measures.”