CDM deploys Wi-Fi network for Cowboys NRL team stadium

Communications Design & Management (CDM) has deployed the internet networking system for the new stadium housing the Queensland Cowboys NRL team.

The networking integrator installed an Aruba public Wi-Fi system at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, spanning 624 access points.

The project was completed just prior to the venue’s closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is claimed the networking rollout provides the stadium’s 25,000 patrons with speeds of 100mbps.

To do this, CDM built 600 access points throughout the stadium in an under-seat small cell wireless design.

It also used Aruba Airwave – a management platform designed for on-premises environments which can also be integrated with contact tracing and location tracking capabilities.

Additionally, ClearPass was used – producing real-time policies for how users and devices connect and what they can access on the network.

“In an extremely competitive events environment, offering sporting clubs and associations as well as concert promoters a venue that encourages fans to participate, engage and share their experiences in real-time using technology is crucial, especially in the far north regions of Queensland,” said Angela Henderson, group executive of technology services at Stadiums Queensland.

The vendor also claimed the project means operational support teams could readily gain access to perform ongoing maintenance

“A venue of this magnitude requires a scalable, full-featured management solution which supports visibility, control and the troubleshooting tools needed to manage the largescale environment,” added Carlos Gómez Gallego, Aruba’s chief technology officer for Asia Pacific and Japan.