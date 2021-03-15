Synnex adds Education to Google Workspace mix

The deal will give Synnex’s partners access to Google Workspace’s integrated suite of cloud solutions for the education sector.

Credit: Google

Synnex Australia has added Google Workspace for Education to its cloud portfolio following a new distribution agreement with the cloud vendor in December.

The deal will give Synnex’s Australian partners access to Google Workspace’s integrated suite of cloud solutions for the education sector.

According to an announcement, Synnex will activate partners with an education channel program to provide scalable solutions and new opportunities.

The portfolio comes with four editions with Education Fundamentals available to qualifying institutions at no cost.

For channel partners that want to provide more premium features, Google also offers paid editions including Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade and Education Plus, Synnex said.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer channel partners with an enterprise-grade education solution that can be utilised within schools and institutions. Google Workspace for Education creates new opportunities for our partners to bring new features to their education customers,” said Synnex Australia head of cloud, Kuo Yoong.

Synnex first signed a distribution deal with Google Cloud to bring its suite of enterprise work applications to its partners at the end of last year.

Formerly known as G Suite, Google Workspace consists of cloud applications including email, calendar, file storage, and collaboration, which will now be sold through Synnex’s Cloud Marketplace.

Synnex Australia also recently signed an agreement with US software and virtualisation vendor Parallels, making its out-of-box platform available to roughly 6,000 local channel partners.