Geoscience Australia replaces DXC with Cirrus as MSP

Matt Sullivan (Cirrus Networks) Credit: Cirrus Networks

Cirrus Networks has won a $13 million contract to provide managed services to the federal agency Geoscience Australia, replacing DXC Technology.

The Canberra-based provider scored the three-year deal following a “comprehensive, competitive” tender process.

The contract will cover core workplace services including service desk, device management, application management tech support and training.

In addition, Cirrus will supply network services spanning LAN, WAN and unified communications management and support services.

On top of this, the publicly listed company will supply security services across the entity’s IT environment, plus infrastructure operations providing management, support, configuration and monitoring of the entity’s data centre.

The transition from DXC Technology will start immediately with final cutover in May, Cirrus told shareholders. The full financial impact of the contract will be from FY22 and beyond, the company added.

“Cirrus continues to focus on growing its annuity and outsource services,” Cirrus managing director Matt Sullivan said.

“This contract success, which is a direct result of those efforts, represents a transformational win for the Canberra office and our managed service business unit.”

The win follows the completion of Cirrus’ new Network Operations Centre (NOC) within an expanding Canberra office.

Cirrus recently posted a half-yearly after-tax profit increase of 514 per cent, rising to $1 million. The company cited the government’s JobKeeper as boosting its pre-option expense EBITDA of $1.1 million for the period ended 31 December 2020.

Last July, Cirrus won a combined $10 million across Federal Government departments and agencies, plus the resource sector.

Of the six contracts, four were associated with the Federal Government, which were won through open tender and are worth a total of $6.5 million.

The other two came to a total of $3.6 million and were with unnamed resource companies in Western Australia.