Calibre One re-architects Aldebaran with Microsoft and Telstra

Calibre One's Darren Gore Credit: Calibre One

Adelaide-based IT services provider Calibre One has ripped out the ageing infrastructure of Northern Territory civil engineering firm Aldebaran Contracting.

The Telstra and Microsoft partner worked with the two vendors to re-architect the firm’s business infrastructure, taking out its nine-year-old HP basic file server and replacing it with Microsoft Azure cloud.

The transition means all Aldebaran’s 30 different applications and paper-based files now have some cloud-based capacity.

Also leveraging cyber security vendor Fortinet, Calibre One created a centralised, cloud-oriented environment accessible with fibre internet, 4G and new networking and firewalls.

The partner also deployed SD-WAN, which it claims led to a 50 per cent reduction in costs and increasing speeds from 2Mbps to 100Mbps.

Other additions include Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams, which replaces its traditional phone system and fully integrates with all Microsoft 365 systems.

Calibre One also removed all paper-based business systems thanks to an in-house solution developed with Microsoft PowerApps.

From 2012, Aldebaran had HP basic servers, POP3 email, basic net gear switches and routers. In addition, according to the partner, the firm was buying an assortment of consumer-grade personal computers from the local IT store with Windows Home edition, while using satellite services from Activate8.

All of these have been removed entirely, replaced or the need removed altogether, although the engineering firm still needs to utilise the satellite services at remote sites.

“With Azure and Microsoft 365, whatever location you are in, you log in with your credentials and away you go. That combined with the internet and Teams communication has been a game-changer,” Aldebaran contracting general manager Ken Skewes said.

“We can have a remote site become a fully functioning office with its own printing and scanning capability within minutes. Documents can be completed, saved, and pushed back up into our SharePoint. We’re in a position where we have more visibility than ever before over those documents.”

Despite the original Calibre One opening its doors in 2006 after evolving from an association between GSoft and Marble IT, the current Calibre One came from a 2016 merger with Telstra dealer Nexus Tel.

Led by CEO Darren Gore, the company has a presence in both South Australia and the Northern Territory and also has a partnership with Cisco as well as the aforementioned vendors.