Australia’s Converge International embarks on digital overhaul with Virtusa

The transformation is expected to increase Converge International’s caseload capacity for its employee mental health and wellbeing operations throughout Australia.

Naresha Supramaniam (Virtusa) Credit: Virtusa

Sri Lanka-founded, US-headquartered systems integrator Virtusa is set to tackle a major digital transformation project for Australian corporate mental health services provider Converge International, in partnership with enterprise software vendor Pegasystems.

Working together, Virtusa and Pegasystems — which makes customer relationship management (CRM), digital process automation and business process management (BPM) software — will lead Converge International’s digital transformation efforts.



The transformation is expected to increase Converge International’s caseload capacity for its employee mental health and wellbeing operations throughout Australia.



The project, which is expected to reach completion within a 12-month window, will draw upon Virtusa’s Digital Transformation Studio (DTS), along with Pegasystems’ Customer Service for Healthcare and Sales Automation solutions.



Virtusa’s DTS, a proprietary platform and approach, combines the IT and consulting provider’s engineering tools, reusable industry assets and certified agile teams to increase the delivery speed and reduce the costs of business-critical digital transformation projects.



“Converge International provides critical services to employees when they need them the most,” Virtusa senior vice president and head of Asia Pacific Naresha Supramaniam said. “Through the combination of our deep digital and industry expertise, certified agile teams, engineering tools and assets, and Pega’s core software, we are able to fast track this project and deliver it in record time.”



It is hoped the work will see Converge International, which claims more than 1,600 qualified specialists who provide over 300,000 hours of service annually, expand its cloud-based system to double the number of cases.

Once completed, it is anticipated that Converge International will see its speed of service improved, while its ability to offer greater levels of engagement and personalised, contextual, and proactive cross-channel experiences will be augmented.

The new capabilities will be powered by a combination of data analytics, predictive artificial intelligence models, process management and case management in an integrated architecture.



“Virtusa’s one-team approach, responsiveness, and healthcare domain expertise were critical factors in selecting a strategic digital transformation partner,” Stuart Moseley, Converge International chief data officer, said. “We now expect to process more cases and deliver better care than previously imaginable.”