NSW Dept of Customer Service to create 'on demand resource pool'

NSW Department of Customer Service is to pull together an 'on-demand resource pool' to support additional "burst" capacity ICT resources as it grapples with urgent work requests and digital programs.

In a request for proposals, the department said additional burst capacity ICT resources were required to supplement the government technology platforms (GTP) Digital Delivery and GTP Technology Services Teams.

It will establish an arrangement under ICT Services SCM0020, in line with DCS Procurement Policy, as opposed to Contingent Workforce SCM0007 so that “ad hoc support is only obtained as needed and supplied immediately from the vendor talent pool.”

The department revealed GTP had increasing requests for urgent works as well as a number of high-profile government programs including Licence NSW - Conveyancer and Asbestos, Pet Registry, API (Application Programming Interface) NSW v2 and the NSW Public Register Refresh.

Submissions are due 6 April.

In November, the NSW government announced it was pouring more than $700 million in the state budget towards expanding its digital capabilities.

The funding forms part of its $1.6 billion Digital Restart Fund, with the $700 million dedicated towards boosting regional and remote education, improving cyber security, enhancing NSW courts and ePlanning portal.



