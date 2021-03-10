Zscaler completes ‘protected’ IRAP assessment for govt work

Budd Ilic (Zscaler) Credit: Zscaler

Zscaler has become the latest vendor to complete its assessment for ‘Protected’ classification level work with the federal government.



The cyber security vendor has completed its second Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment, which is carried out by third-party assessors accredited by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD).



Assessors assist vendors in bringing their systems up to a standard at which they can go and pitch for work involving various levels of sensitive government data.

Although completing the review process brings Zscaler up to IRAP’s ‘protected’ standard, it is still up to each government entity to decide, using the third party's assessment of a vendor's system, whether that system meets its security needs.

“The successful completion of a second IRAP assessment now allows us to work with all Australian Government agencies, as a number require the higher ‘protected’ status to have been reached,” said Budd Ilic, Australia and New Zealand regional director for the government at Zscaler. “This in turn means we can assist their internal IT teams to strengthen cyber security and improve the way users access core software applications.”

The vendor added the clearance ties in with the federal government’s adoption of a cloud-first strategy.

“Many have previously been relying on technologies such as virtual private networks to provide secure remote connectivity. Zero Trust takes security to the next level while also improving performance and usability," he said.

“These organisations are striving to improve their cyber security posture while at the same time enhancing the level of service delivered to citizens."

In December, Zscaler hired Steve Singer as its new regional vice president and country manager for A/NZ, replacing Budd Ilic, who moved into the role of regional director, government, after more than two years in the top job.



