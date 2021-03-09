Fujitsu joins KBR and Leidos to modernise Defence systems

Selected following a competitive tender process to take part in $175 million program

Credit: ID 94094125 © Josefkubes | Dreamstime

Fujitsu has inked a three-year contract with the Australian Department of Defence to uplift and modernise Defence’s existing and future ICT environments as part of a $175 million program.

Fujitsu will work alongside KBR and Leidos to provide services including service desk functions, end-user and workstation support, VoIP and email communications, collaboration tools, network infrastructure, and network services management across all Defence operations.

The program will see Fujitsu, KBR and Leidos support about 70,000 users including troops in the field, ships at sea, and joint headquarters and support bases deployed domestically, regionally and globally.

Key deliverables of the contract include the continuous sustainment of in-service deployed ICT environments that are an essential part of Defence’s operational capability; centrally-governed security, accreditation and enterprise governance that will align deployed ICT with Defence’s wider networks; enhancing the capacity and skillsets of the department’s ICT workforce; and building strategic partnerships that encourage performance and prioritises continuous improvement.

Fujitsu won the competitive tender contract following its delivery capabilities and strong customer focus, adding to a decade of supporting the department.

“Fujitsu is pleased to continue its longstanding relationship with the Department of Defence and to be working collaboratively with Defence’s industry partners KBR and Leidos,” Fujitsu CEO Graeme Beardsell said. “[T]ogether we will deliver a comprehensive solution that will provide exceptional support to critical Defence operations.

“Through our strategic partnership with Defence, we look forward to provisioning surge capacity and enhancing skills with our ADF colleagues.”

Last year, Fujitsu secured a $21 million contract with Defence to help with project delivery for the Department’s IT infrastructure by integrating its capability into the Single Information Environment (SIE).