Ingram Micro Cloud adds four more vendors to its marketplace

Ingram Micro has added solutions from four vendors to its cloud marketplace, including services covering email signature management, network defence-as-a-service (NDaaS), online document signing and management and customer relationship analytics.

The new services come from the vendors Crossware, CyGlass, airSlate and BeeCastle.

Independent software vendor (ISV) Crossware's Mail Signature solution, which can integrate into Microsoft 365, can be used to create branded email signatures from any device, according to Ingram Micro.

The company's decision to join the Marketplace is set to lead to growth opportunities, Crossware managing director Per Andersen claimed.



“This allows rapid expansion of our international network, leveraging the systems and efficiencies that the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace provides,” he said.

Meanwhile, network security and compliance vendor CyGlass’s NDaaS offers cyber security technology which baselines IT activity and detects anomalies.

“The combination of our NDaaS solution with Ingram Micro Cloud’s proven route to market goes far in supporting small to mid-sized IT and security teams in the A/NZ market,” said CyGlass president Ed Jackowiak.

“Protecting networks against cyber-attack can be critical to survival; we look forward to working with Ingram Micro Cloud on that mission.”

No-code business automation solutions provider airSlate’s signNow offering provides online document signing and management services and has over 200 pre-built integrations, some of which include Google, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Microsoft Teams, NetSuite and Salesforce.

As for ISV BeeCastle, the company's offering takes a “data driven approach” to sales and account management by integrating with Microsoft 365 and Connectwise, using data to identify at-risk customers, cross-sell/upsell opportunities and produce activity dashboards.

The vendor's CEO, Tom Hilton, claimed the solution can help channel partners with automated dashboards for end-customers, as well as being used to provide structure to the partner's own sales teams.

“We have seen a lot of success with manager service providers who use BeeCastle with ConnectWise for a 360 view of client relationships and drive strategy within sales teams,” he said.

“MSP sales leaders now have the data they need automated to retain and grow key accounts, incentivise prospecting and objectively measure their team’s progress.”

Ingram Micro Cloud director for Australia Trent Gomersall said the distributor was committed to providing resellers with access to products and services for the building of cloud solutions.

Indeed, this comes days after the addition of Cisco remote work solutions to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in Australia, which includes Cisco Digital Network Architecture, Cisco Secure Network Analytics and Cisco Umbrella, along with the latter solution’s DNS Security service.