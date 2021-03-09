Tradewinds bolsters cyber security play with Transmosis deal

Tony Heywood (Tradewinds Technology Brokerage) Credit: Tradewinds Technology Brokerage

Cyber security vendor Transmosis has inked a distribution partnership with Telarus for Australia and New Zealand via the master agent’s local subsidiary Tradewinds Technology Brokerage.

Transmosis’ new CyberOPS security service will now be available to Tradewinds’ partner network for the small-to-medium-sized customer segment.

According to Tradewinds, Transmosis provides an artificial Intelligence-powered extended detection and response platform (XDR) with a 24/7 live virtual Security Operations Center (vSOC).

The SOC uses US-based security analysts to monitor cyber attacks, while providing cyber liability insurance and subscription-based pricing.

“We are excited to be offering CyberOPS to Tradewinds Partners and agents,” said Tony Heywood, A/NZ regional VP. “Small businesses in A/NZ will enjoy protection never before available to them, the same level of cyber security large companies use at a fraction of the price.”

Last year, Tradewinds bolstered both its contact centre and software-as-a-service capabilities through new relationships with Aircall and Prodoscore respectively.