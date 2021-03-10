The reality ahead for AR and VR in the channel

Should we be treating the two technologies the same way?

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are often lumped together in research and data, but from the perspective of partners in the local channel, the two technologies are actually quite different.

On a global scale, the combined AR and VR market is set for substantial growth, with a six-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 86.3 per cent, to reach US$661.4 billion by 2025, according to analysis firm Frost & Sullivan.

However, at the local partner level, combining the two technology types into the one category simply isn’t practical.

Through the looking glasses



Take Ken Kencevski, managing director at Australian technology startup Devika, which operates in the AR and VR space. He claimed that there’s a lot of interest around the two technologies, with both sharing an interaction with a 3D space, but the use cases are quite different.

“We look at [AR and VR] as two different things — one being very proactive, and one being very reactive," he said to ARN.



“VR is great for proactive activities like training, education, things that you can do in VR that you haven't done yet, or that you'd want to do and immerse yourself in.

“Whereas AR is a little bit more about bringing more context to the real world and being a little bit more reactive to real life experiences, like bringing up details, bringing up information, making transactions, these are all things that are more contextual to real life activities."

Gianmarco Orgnoni, director and COO of Australian-headquartered independent software vendor (ISV) Vection Technologies, which also creates AR and VR solutions, agreed with Kencevski’s sentiment. He claimed he keeps the two “completely separate” due to the use cases being different, with AR mostly used in B2C solutions and VR mainly used for B2B.

“Virtual reality, I see it more for training, for design engineering, but also now, we're seeing that strong movement also for collaboration purposes,” Orgnoni told ARN.

“How can people who are working remotely in different settings meet together to visualise a new product, to learn about the new product, to be trained on the new product, or also just to learn new procedures?”

The environments training can take place in for specific industries are also significant for virtual reality, he suggested.



“Let's think about the healthcare industry. Doctors need to be informed on new kinds of procedures. So, virtual reality gives you that environment in which doctors [work in],” Orgnoni said.

Healthcare is quite significant for both businesses, as both Kencevski and Orgnoni expressed that their respective companies were both individually tackling different aspects of the industry.

On Devika’s side, VR is being used to create a sensory room that offers a range of activities for people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) to regulate anxiety.

"During COVID, when these NDIS [National Disability Insurance Scheme] providers were not allowed to have people come in and have to shut down, there's no accessibility for people at home for activities like that,” Kencevski said.

“We've actually built an experience in which people could buy a headset and take it home with them and do it in the comfort of their own home."

In addition to mental health and healthcare in general, Devika is also looking at geriatric care — markets that Kencevski claimed “really need that longevity”.

Vection is also looking at healthcare, which Orgnoni says is “coming along strong”, as well as the pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, the ISV is also looking at the furniture, fashion, naval, machinery and automotive industries — the latter of which Orgnoni called a “key vertical” for AR and VR.

Augmenting the future

Meanwhile, AR is a trickier beast to handle for the channel. Even though purchases within B2B environments tend to have a few more zeroes at the end when compared to B2C purchases, the high price point of AR technology is still a deterrent to embracing the technology.

In Kencevski’s view, there’s only one strong player that partly dabbles in AR — Microsoft, with its mixed reality HoloLens, combining both AR and VR.

“It's really difficult to get a HoloLens too, and it's still pretty expensive," he said.

Indeed, through Microsoft’s online store, purchasing a HoloLens 2 will run up a bill of $5,599 for a single headset.

At the other end of the affordability scale, mobile phones can also use their cameras to present AR solutions, but Kencevski believes that experience isn’t at a comparable level. While some researchers claim VR will lag behind AR, the Devika MD said AR’s moment in the partner spotlight hasn’t come yet.

“A lot of reports show that the AR industry is bigger than VR. But I think it's just a matter of timing," Kencevski added.

Partners looking to enter the market might consider doing so sooner rather than later, as those who manage to get their foot in the door should prepare for the buzz surrounding Apple’s potential foray into the space with VR and AR headsets.

With that said, however, it’s difficult to be prepared for something that’s currently just rumours. While such a device would likely target the B2C market, as Apple products have done for the most part in the past, the device itself may be largely incompatible with B2B projects, Orgnoni believes.

“The reality is we don't know what they're developing of course, but ... it'll probably be more for the B2C side, because a lot of the professional software that we integrate with for for visualisation purposes, usually just work on Windows settings,” he said.

“This is not a strong use case for them to go into the B2B market. But that said, you never know. There's a lot of opportunity out there.”

Kencevski said that while the true nature of Apple's device is unknown at this point, he thinks that the device will be of a high enough standard for consumers.

“I definitely think that Apple does a great job of bringing things up that are consumer ready. So even though they don't have any devices for companies to really develop on and really understand outside of following their patents, I do feel that once they're ready to bring out a product, that it will be pretty consumer ready,” he said. “I don't think they'll bring it out until they feel that it will be ready for the masses.”

It’s not just Apple to watch out in the vendor space — Microsoft, Facebook and Canon are all making moves across the technologies, with Facebook moving away from PC-only VR, Canon releasing its mixed reality MREAL S1 headset in Japan and Microsoft recently introducing its mixed reality platform Mesh.



Blurring the lines



Canon’s recent device, as well as Microsoft’s HoloLens, are indicative of a larger trend of combining technologies, which can include, but are not limited to, AR and VR.

As a HP partner, Devika uses the vendor’s headset as part of its solutions, with the Reverb G2 Omnicept edition of the headset able to measure muscle movement, gaze, pupil size and pulse.

These sensors are then able to detect this biofeedback — something that has aligned with Devika’s own product roadmap.



