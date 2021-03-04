Dicker Data signs up NVIDIA Mellanox for A/NZ

David Dicker (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data has signed a new agreement with NVIDIA to distribute its Mellanox networking portfolio to Australian and New Zealand partners.

Already a distributor for NVIDIA’s gaming graphics cards, the new addition will give Dicker’s partners access to Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet adapters, switches, software and cables.

According to the distributor, these enable data centre efficiency by providing high throughput and the lowest latency, meaning data is delivered to applications faster.

NVIDIA completed its US$6.9 billion acquisition of Mellanox in April last year, as part of a bid to improve its data centre footprint and diversify its customer base away from the games industry.

Charlie Foo, Asia Pacific vice president and general manager for NVIDIA’s Networking Business Group, said the deal will help solve issues “which are major concerns of today’s enterprises”.

Meanwhile, distributor chairman and CEO David Dicker called the vendor a “technology pioneer” in high-performance computing. “Today marks the start of an important alliance with NVIDIA that will underpin several growth initiatives for our business in 2021 and beyond,” he said.

Earlier this week, signed up another vendor in the form of One Identity, bringing the company’s products to Australia for the first time.