Macquarie Telecom swaps Telstra wholesale mobile deal for Optus

Luke Clifton (Macquarie Telecom) Credit: Macquarie Telecom

Macquarie Telecom has signed a $34 million exclusive multi-year agreement with Optus for the deployment of mobile services in Australia, ending its wholesale mobile contract with Telstra as a result.

Through the deal, the telco will now offer 5G connectivity services, which are available to both new and existing customers.

According to parent company Macquarie Telecom Group, the decision to go with Optus’ wholesale offering was due to its focus on collaboration, its 5G network and its commitment to future technologies.

“Based on our comprehensive review, Optus was the clear choice in terms of superior technology, flexibility to build the right solutions and cooperation,” said Luke Clifton, Group executive at Macquarie Telecom.

“It is leading Australia’s wholesale 5G market, offers incredibly fast 5G and continues to invest heavily in its 5G network. Crucially, it understands the value of partnership in Australia’s 5G future while others are actively inhibiting it.”

In addition to 5G services, the telco will also offer Wi-Fi calling and voice over LTE (VoLTE) under the deal, which will be made available to all customers, with existing customers expected to be transitioned to the services over the coming months.

Following the focus on mobility and 5G, Macquarie plans to expand its mobile business and its headcount over the next three years.

“The fact is that 5G is here. It is fast becoming a necessity and complementary service to NBN [National Broadband Network] for Australian businesses,” Clifton said.

“This agreement will ensure we can continue to compete in a market that is still underserved and overcharged. These new mobile offerings will also enable the right tools, technologies and customer service to manage a mobile workforce.”

Its deal with Optus comes less than a week after the Group’s Data Centres and Government subsidiaries expanded their Canberra presence with the launch of their Intellicentre 5 data centre.

It also follows the Group’s 9 per cent rise in revenue in its first half year for FY21, with investments in data centres, cloud and cyber security continuing to drive profits.