CrowdStrike celebrates Aussie partners at A/NZ awards

Solista wins Partner of the Year for 2020

Luke Francis (CrowdStrike) Credit: IDG

Security vendor CrowdStrike has honoured last year’s most successful partners at its annual awards for Australia and New Zealand.

Sydney-headquartered Solista won the CrowdStrike A/NZ Partner of the Year Award for delivering the most net new revenue to the vendor in 2020.

In addition, Solista also took home the Best Enterprise Partner of the Year Award for what CrowdStrike described as its success working in a number of key strategic verticals.

Another Sydney partner Loop Secure, meanwhile, scored the Best Corporate Partner Award at the ceremony.

Sydney and Melbourne-based InfoTrust also scooped Best Small Medium Business (SMB) Partner Award, as IT security services provider CSO Group was awarded Best Rising Star for 2020.

On an individual footing, Malcolm Salameh, general partner at Airloom, was recognised as CrowdStrike’s Best Partner Representative of the Year. At the same time, John Aziz, senior security engineer at InfoTrust, was named Best Partner Sales Executive.

“We are delighted to honour the efforts of our valued partners across the region,” CrowdStrike A/NZ channel director Luke Francis said.

“Through the uncertainty of 2020, our partners have shown resilience and a sustained commitment to helping customers. Together, we have navigated the challenges posed by remote workforces, coordinated and malicious global cyber campaigns and an uptick in eCrime.”

“We applaud our partners for the many critical business functions which they have successfully secured with CrowdStrike during a pandemic,” he added.

CrowdStrike, which specialises in cloud-based endpoint protection provider, began ramping up its regional channel efforts in 2018.

Working with partners through its Elevate Program, CrowdStrike said it was providing support, training and services for its channel community.

The awards come just weeks after CrowdStrike acquired cloud log management platform provider Humio for US$400 million.