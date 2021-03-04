Bluechip takes on Tenda tech for Aussie market

Johnson Hsuing (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Networking device and equipment vendor Tenda has partnered up with Bluechip Infotech to distribute its full range of networking and smart home products in Australia.



Founded in 1999 and headquartered in China, Tenda makes and sells a range of products, including wireless access points, network switches, broadband customer-premises equipment (CPE), mobile broadband devices and more.

According to Bluechip Infotech sales managing director Johnson Hsuing, Tenda’s range represents a complementary portfolio in the distributor’s networking categories, giving its channel customers access to a broader array of networking equipment.



For Tenda managing director Jeffrey Wang, the Australian market plays an important role in the vendor’s global strategy.



“We are thrilled to partner up with Bluechip, whose highly trained product specialists and sales representatives can definitely bring our products and solutions to thousands of channel partners across the country,” he said.

The Tenda deal is the second new vendor win Bluechip has struck in as many weeks, with the distributor revealing on 16 February it had inked a new partnership agreement with digital signature vendor SigniFlow for distribution across Australia and New Zealand.



In what was the vendor's first deal with a local distributor, Bluechip will now distribute SigniFlow’s electronic signature solutions to 9,000 partners across the region.



That deal followed other recent wins for Bluechip, including identity and data security vendor Entrust and WatchGuard's firewall subscription service last November.