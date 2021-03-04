ThingsAt appoints ‘sales focused’ CEO

Will leverage previous work and look at growing the business

Ruy Franco (ThingsAt) Credit: ThingsAt

Sydney-based device as a service (DaaS) provider ThingsAt has appointed Ruy Franco as CEO following a search for a “sales focused leader”.

Taking over the position, which was previously held by Simon Hastings, Franco’s first responsibilities in the role will be to leverage the provider's previous work with its primary customer and to grow the business.

“[W]e will look to continue to explore how we deliver more value to our customers through our consulting expertise and increasing how we provide proactive insights from the DaaS product," he said.

“Security will also continue to be a growing focus as most customers have strong practices within their networks, however the edge computing device still has vulnerabilities both in the technology and how people use their laptops.”

Franco’s appointment follows the provider’s search for a “sales focused leader” to drive change and generate revenue growth within the business, according to chairman Mark Franklin.

“We undertook an extensive search for the right candidate to lead the ThingsAt business and take it into the future. Ruy Franco brings energy and passion to the role and a proven track record of success for emerging and start-up businesses,” Franklin said.

With the emphasis on sales, Franco’s previous experience would make him appropriate for the role, as he has over 20 years of experience in sales-related directorial positions at technology and telecommunications companies, the most recent one being illion’s sales director of teclo and utilities.

He has also previously taken roles at Access4, Optus, Uecomm, Macquarie Telecom and AAPT.



