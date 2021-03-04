archTIS sets up US federal and defence division

Will set out to establish direct sales and channel practice.

Kurt Mueffelmann (archTis) Credit: Kurt Mueffelmann

Information security provider archTIS has launched a new division in the United States targeting the federal government and the defence industry.

The publicly listed independent software vendor has appointed two senior executives to lead the new practice which will focus on building an industry-specific channel and direct sales pipeline.

To lead the division, archTIS has hired Bill Kalogeros as director of US federal and defence industry base, who will be located in California.

Alongside him, the company has tapped 30-year technology and defence industry specialist Riley Repko to act as a strategic advisor on the defence industry, basing him in Washington DC.

Although archTIS already has a channel program for enterprise resellers, it does not yet have one for federal and defence partners. As such, the two executives will be charged with helping establish this in the US.

The launch follows archTIS’ move into the North American market through the acquisition of cyber security outfit Nucleus Cyber for $9.75 million last October.

“archTIS and its subsidiary Nucleus Cyber provide advanced data-centric information security solutions to enforce the secure collaboration of classified and top-secret information between government agencies, defence and their suppliers — anywhere,” said Kurt Mueffelmann, global COO and US president of archTIS.

“Increased demand for secure collaboration solutions and rising nation-state threats have created a need to expand our team and establish a US federal and defence sales and channel practice to expand on the company’s success in Australian defence agencies and supply chain markets.”

Once the set-up is established, US partners will gain access to Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for secure access and NC Protect for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing.

These solutions work across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares.

At the end of the last half year, archTIS brought its after-tax loss down by 37 per cent to $1.4 million, while revenue was up 358 per cent for the period.