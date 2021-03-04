Dicker Data brings One Identity to Australia

One Identity specialises in SaaS-based identity governance and administration and privileged access management solutions.

Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data has signed a new agreement with existing vendor Quest Software to bring its One Identity solutions to the Australian channel.

One Identity specialises in software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based identity governance and administration (IGA) and privileged access management (PAM) solutions.

The deal, which was effective from 1 March, will enable Dicker’s channel partners to help customers execute an “identity-centric security strategy in today’s remote work environments”, the distributor said exclusively to ARN.

One Identity is part of Quest Software, a global systems management and security software provider which was brought into the Dicker Data portfolio in 2016.

“We are pleased to bring One Identity solutions to the Australian market and look forward to connecting them to our partners’ evolving needs. Security is a critical priority and continues to be top of mind for every company in Australia,” said Vlad Mitnovetski, executive director and chief operating officer at Dicker Data.

“By extending zero trust solutions to the cloud using One Identity technologies, our partners can access the most comprehensive security solutions to meet the needs of their end-user organisations.”

In an earlier interview with ARN, Mitnovetski said zero trust technologies will "become more prevalent to protect both businesses" in the new era of remote working.

Meanwhile, One Identity added that “these are exciting times to expand [its] partnership” with Dicker Data.