Leader inks Aussie distribution deal with Acronis

Credit: Leader

Local IT distributor Leader Systems has struck a new distribution agreement in Australia with backup and disaster recovery solutions vendor Acronis.



The deal covers the vendor’s entire Cyber Protect Cloud solution portfolio, including cyber security, backup, disaster recovery, secure file sync and share, as well as notary services.

“Acronis is excited to welcome Leader into our family of cloud distribution partners in Australia,” Acronis head of A/NZ channels David Clarke said. “We are confident that this partnership will support our business objectives well into the future and we look forward to working closely with the dedicated team at Leader to make it a success.”

According to Clarke, the recently relaunched Acronis global partner program, in conjunction with Leader’s marketing, training and support offerings, will play a key role in helping Leader partners access resources and program benefits aimed at helping them grow and generate recurring revenues through Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud service offerings.



The Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform will be accessible to Leader partners via the Leader Cloud portal starting from this week, the companies said.



For Leader managing director Theo Kristoris, the addition of Acronis to Leader’s portfolio represents a major addition to its backup and disaster recovery offering.



“Acronis has a long history within the IT channel for being a market leader in backup and recovery solutions – it’s for this reason we are excited to have secured this new distribution agreement which will now provide IT resellers nationwide with access to the Acronis Cloud portfolio through the Leader Cloud platform,” Kristoris said.



“Digital transformation is expanding rapidly, and with that the need for better cyber protection solutions will continue to grow just as fast. Acronis really sets itself apart by offering unique value in their Cyber Protect Cloud solution that offers not only backup and disaster recovery – but also zero-day ransomware protection.”

“Leader will offer extra value-add through our marketing, training and support offerings – helping resellers to better grow their business with Acronis,” he added.



In early February, Acronis relaunched its global partner program, putting a focus on cloud security and service providers.

The Switzerland-headquartered backup and disaster recovery vendor claimed it would offer new rebates, financial incentives and market development funds based on partner proposals. Known as Cyber Fit, the new program also included additional marketing automation tools and renewal tools by March 2021.

The vendor, which was originally founded in Singapore by Serguei Beloussov, claimed it would also offer more marketing support to Platinum partners, plus technical support and more training programs.