Generation-e targets New Zealand's Microsoft services market

Paul Dolley (Generation-e) Credit: Supplied

Australian Microsoft specialist Generation-e is setting up shop in New Zealand with plans to hire staff in short order to pursue rapid growth.

Paul Dolley will lead the local operation as New Zealand country manager, coming directly from Microsoft where he was most recently responsible for running the Microsoft meeting room business in Asia, focused on Surface Hub and Microsoft Teams Rooms.

Dolley spent 13 years at Microsoft, all based in New Zealand, working with numerous customers to deploy Microsoft solutions.

A Microsoft Gold Partner, Generation-e said the expansion into New Zealand had been planned for some time. The company would be scaling in the short term with ten staff in key locations, supported by the wider Generation-e team across the region.

Key partnerships had already been established to enable extra capacity and deliver projects at scale, the company said.

Expanding into New Zealand allowed the company to better serve existing and new customers on both sides of the Tasman.

Dolley said having a local presence allowed Generation-e to enhance those existing relationships and services, which are currently delivered through partnerships.

"Generation-e’s close relationship with Microsoft allows us to differentiate from other Microsoft resellers in the NZ market and how customers can take advantage of Microsoft solutions," he said.

"For example we are one of only fifty partners worldwide invited to partner deeply with Microsoft around Teams Meeting Rooms, and as such are able to extend offers specifically crafted by Microsoft for us into NZ customers."



The first outcome of this, enabling customers to deploy two Microsoft Teams rooms for free, was launched into New Zealand today.

"Our business plan allows for rapid growth in New Zealand with key local resources set to join the team under my leadership and our target market is very much around corporate mid-market, enterprise, and government customer segments," Dolley said.

Generation-e was founded in Australia and said it had deployed over 2.6 million Office 365 seats and more than 250,000 Microsoft UC enterprise voice seats to date.

Practices include unified communications, audio visual, modern workplace, networking and identity, governance and security.

The company has three Microsoft certified masters and a Microsoft MVP on staff, helping it to become the Microsoft Australia partner of the year on several occasions for public cloud, communications, and health, as well as Microsoft’s APAC pre-sales partner of the year.

Generation-e has 24-hour support established to for its global clients and this is already enabled for New Zealand.

This includes a dedicated service desk team and field resources to visit sites to address issues that cannot be resolved remotely.