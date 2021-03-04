MongoDB deepens Google Cloud integration

MongoDB Atlas is currently available on all 24 Google Cloud regions.

Credit: Dreamstime

MongoDB and Google Cloud have struck an expanded five-year partnership that will see the NoSQL database platform vendor deepen the integration of its global cloud database offering, MongoDB Atlas, with the cloud vendor’s products.



Broadly, the expanded partnership means developers can integrate MongoDB Atlas with several Google Cloud products, including Pub/Sub, BigQuery, Dataproc, Dataflow, Cloud Run, App Engine, Cloud Functions, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Tensorflow.

Additionally, Google Cloud’s mainframe modernisation solutions now support MongoDB Atlas, giving users the ability to convert legacy COBOL code on mainframes into modern Java-based applications built on MongoDB.

As a fully-managed service directly integrated with the Google Cloud Console and Marketplace, MongoDB Atlas gives joint customers integrated billing and support, the companies said.



As such, users of the integrated service can get a single bill for all Google Cloud services and MongoDB Atlas, as well as use their Google Cloud spending commitments toward Atlas. Moreover, the service is now available as a ‘pay-as-you-go’ offering on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

MongoDB Atlas is currently available on all 24 Google Cloud regions.



“Google Cloud and MongoDB have a long-standing, open and transparent partnership, focused on driving customer success across multiple industries with MongoDB Atlas on Google Cloud,” MongoDB worldwide partners senior vice president Alan Chhabra said. “Year over year, we’ve seen a tremendous increase in joint customer engagements and adoption.



“Our sales collaboration is gathering serious momentum and an acceleration of product integration as well as the strong product-market fit of MongoDB Atlas is a big reason why,” he said.

According to Kevin Ichhpurani, Google Cloud global ecosystems corporate vice president, the new agreement builds on the companies’ shared commitment to helping businesses build a foundation for data-driven transformation.

“We are excited to build on significant customer successes with MongoDB on Google Cloud,” he said.



Late last year, MongoDB moved to enable users to deploy a distributed MongoDB database across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure via a multi-cloud clusters capability being added to the company’s MongoDB Atlas cloud database service.



Through the multi-cloud clusters functionality, MongoDB Atlas users were spared the operational complexity of managing data replication and migration across clouds.

The multi-cloud support lets users take advantage of unique capabilities and the reach of the different cloud providers while also providing for uptime assurances.