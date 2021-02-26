NBN HFC orders to restart by June

Credit: NBN Co

NBN Co is to restart taking orders on new hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) services by at least June following negotiations with its chipset supplier.

The National Broadband Network (NBN) builder froze retail service providers’ (RSPs) new orders of HFC connections for customers on 2 February due to a global shortage of necessary chips.

Originally stating the freeze would last several months, NBN Co has now announced it will start taking new connection orders for HFC from the end of May or early June 2021.

NBN Co said it also made special provisions for customers waiting for a new HFC connection to remain connected to their existing phone or internet service.



NBN Co is also still offering new HFC connections to customers who have moved into new premises that may have previously been disconnected and for customers living or working in premises where the disconnection date has passed and where no legacy service is available.



“The company has maintained sufficient stocks of HFC modems to continue to connect medically vulnerable customers as well as medical support and emergency services organisations where no alternative legacy service is available to them,” the company added.