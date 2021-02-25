Deloitte and Syniti remotely deploy SAP for Endeavour Energy

Credit: Deloitte

Australian utilities giant Endeavour Energy has transitioned to SAP SuccessFactors following a remote deployment by Deloitte and Syniti.

The two paired up to deliver SAP SuccessFactors and Kronos Workforce Dimensions as part of a multi-year digital transformation to upgrade its ageing infrastructure.

Beginning in 2018, Endeavour Energy first turned to SAP to help lay the foundation for its new IT infrastructure.

Following this, the energy provider tapped into the capabilities of Deloitte and Syniti to remotely implement Kronos Workforce Dimensions, a time and attendance capabilities tool that feeds directly into SAP SuccessFactors, to automate existing workflows, increase operational transparency and, in theory, improve decision making.

This phase of Endeavour Energy’s transformation follows on from the implementation last year of SAP Concur, SAP Enable Now, SAP Solution Manager and Click Work Scheduling.

The third phase of the transformation has now begun and is expected to be completed in late 2021. The final release of the program will drive a significant capability uplift.

“It was a huge achievement for the team to complete phase two on time, despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic,” said Andrew Pitman, Endeavour Energy’s general manager for employee experience.

“SAP SuccessFactors and Kronos Workforce Dimensions will simplify the systems our people use and improve mobile access, helping teams save time and enabling them to complete key tasks on the move. It will also enable greater visibility and data capture, so we can analyse and optimise key processes.

“We expect to see further benefits as our change management process continues with more staff adoption and training.”

According to SAP, the transitions will give the energy provider fewer paper-based forms, additional self-service capabilities, access through mobile devices and greater access to information.

“This partnership demonstrates how intelligent cloud-based platforms can enable businesses to quickly reap the benefits of improved productivity, operational efficiencies and automation,” said Damien Bueno, president and managing director SAP A/NZ.