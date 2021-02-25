IBM signs multimillion-dollar cloud services contract with NEXION

Paul Glass (NEXION Group) Credit: NEXION Group

IBM Australia has signed a five-year multimillion-dollar contract with NEXION Networks for the deployment of a range of the cloud service provider's products and services.

Included with the contract is its NEXION Cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), network links, session initiation protocol (SIP) voice services, security and desktop support, and managed services for an IBM project based in Western Australia.

While the value of the deal wasn’t specified, the agreement is expected to generate $4 million in revenue for NEXION and is the second significant contract between the provider and Big Blue in Australia, extending on IBM’s current solution in NEXION's W1 data centre.

“We are excited to be working with IBM, a recognised global technology leader. This deal helps underpin our global growth strategy based on key partnerships and to have a company of IBM’s calibre select NEXION is a phenomenal outcome,” said NEXION COO Kevin Read.

“Hybrid cloud is one of the fastest-growing cloud segments and NEXION is proud to be an emerging global cloud, security, networking and data centre player.”

Paul Glass, group CEO, added the agreement was a major milestone for the company, along with the go-live of its Perth Aryaka points of presence (PoP), which were initially announced in November.

This announcement also follows the provider’s listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) earlier in February after raising $8 million through an initial public offering (IPO).

Following on from the IPO, NEXION plans to deploy its OneCloud service nodes in Australian cities outside of its existing locations — Perth, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Meanwhile, the provider’s global expansion of the nodes is set to start in New Zealand, with the company hinting at Africa North America and Europe as potential regions during the announcement of its ASX listing.